Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.74. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $65.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 target price (up previously from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $204,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

