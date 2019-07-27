Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Down 23.7%

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)’s share price dropped 23.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.01, approximately 10,605,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 829% from the average daily volume of 1,142,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $34,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $204,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

