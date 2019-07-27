Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.50, approximately 846,521 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,005% from the average daily volume of 27,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several analysts recently commented on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.32 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $296.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 628.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

