Splitit (ASX:SPT) Shares Up 2.4%

Splitit (ASX:SPT)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.71 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.65 ($0.46), 8,850,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.64 ($0.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.61.

Splitit Company Profile (ASX:SPT)

Splitit Payments Ltd, a technology company, provides credit card based installment solutions to businesses and retailers in Israel. Its Splitit Payment Platform operates as an intermediate layer between a merchant's platform and its existing payment gateway. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Splitit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splitit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.