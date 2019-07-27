Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

SRLP opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $409.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 84.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 64,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

