SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.64.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.45. 425,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,937. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.67. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $287,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $225,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,372. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 419,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 410,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 100,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 230,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

