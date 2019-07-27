Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 130.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 100.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,600.40, a PEG ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura upped their price target on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,225 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

