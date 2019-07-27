Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. 5,661,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.40, a PEG ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,553,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,903,087.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,225 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

