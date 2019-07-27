SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Increased to $19.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.36. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

