Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.80-2.82 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.80-2.82 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,837,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

