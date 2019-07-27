Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.03.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $8.13 on Friday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,837,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

