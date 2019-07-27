Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.03.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,837,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,796,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

