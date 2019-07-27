Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. 20,837,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,382. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 195,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 132,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

