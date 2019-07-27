State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FG. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in FGL by 722.7% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 703,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 3,462.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 604,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,827 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter worth $2,731,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,373,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after purchasing an additional 285,025 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,112. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. FGL had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FG. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. FGL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

