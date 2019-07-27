State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDCO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Medicines by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $14,606,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 726,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,737,140. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 980,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,284. The Medicines Company has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDCO. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $61.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

