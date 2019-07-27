State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

WLL stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $15.98. 4,987,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,089. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

