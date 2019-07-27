State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,716. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

