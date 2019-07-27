State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $623,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.64.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.45. 425,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $287,215.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $65,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $932,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,949 shares of company stock worth $4,100,372. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

