State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 144 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7,346.6% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 403,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 244.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,321,000 after purchasing an additional 348,090 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $12,481,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $10,838,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Hills by 21.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 85,946 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NYSE:BKH traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. 253,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.06. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $611,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,301,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,970. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

