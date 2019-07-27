State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $2,213,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $176,000.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,075. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $11.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

