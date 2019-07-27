Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 85,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $13.54.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 938.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.