Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 4,663 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 3.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

In related news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,726 shares of company stock worth $16,996,023. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,451,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,594. The stock has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

