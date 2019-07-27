SThree (LON:STHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STHR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 573 ($7.49) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 413 ($5.40).

SThree stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.09. The company has a market cap of $368.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.93. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.83%. SThree’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

