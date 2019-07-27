Stifel Nicolaus Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $325.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Barrick Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.91.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.07. The stock had a trading volume of 319,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.85. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $231.32 and a 1 year high of $308.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after acquiring an additional 420,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,789,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,125,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,001,000 after acquiring an additional 90,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 931,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.