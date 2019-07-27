Stipend Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. Stipend has a market cap of $119,529.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.01159330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00038847 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00270835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005920 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,160,688 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

