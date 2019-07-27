Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 3,211 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,984,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,112,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,911,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,943,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,499,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.18. 153,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.