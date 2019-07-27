Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 6,299 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,699,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,174,000 after purchasing an additional 154,046 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,918,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 710,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 404,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after buying an additional 420,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 400,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,059. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69.

