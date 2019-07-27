Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 1.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 532,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.40. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

