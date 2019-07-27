Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $552,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 194,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 90,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 1,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. 3,348,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

