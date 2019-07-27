Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,979,000 after acquiring an additional 785,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,285,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,462,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after acquiring an additional 212,479 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $230.55. 2,272,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,610. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $231.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

