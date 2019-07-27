Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.41.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $214.45. 1,574,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,018. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,227. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

