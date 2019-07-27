Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.41.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 14.9% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

