Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Qualys makes up 1.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Qualys worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $223,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,184. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Qualys had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $356,568.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,170,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $134,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,543,053.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,497 shares of company stock worth $5,060,930. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

