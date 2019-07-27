Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 860 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of TechTarget worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in TechTarget by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TechTarget by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,987 shares in the company, valued at $935,826.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,000 shares of company stock worth $4,480,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,874. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

