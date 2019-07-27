Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $21.71 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises about 3.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 2.12% of NV5 Global worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 180,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. 109,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,215. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78. NV5 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 15,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $1,102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $727,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,290 in the last ninety days. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

