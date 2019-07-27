Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $8.04 Million Position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,802,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,812 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,259,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,278,000 after acquiring an additional 181,553 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 181,286 shares during the period.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDSO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of MDSO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 399,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,391. Medidata Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.