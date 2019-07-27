Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Nice by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Nice by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nice by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Nice by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 57,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NICE traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.59. 112,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.27. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

