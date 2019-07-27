Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 72,709 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,709 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up about 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Kornit Digital worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $14,065,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.76. 141,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,655. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

