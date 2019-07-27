Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-1.46 for the period. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.84-4.90 EPS.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.16. 557,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,341. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $136.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.26.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

