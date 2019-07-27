Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Up 9.9%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78, 716,022 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 988,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 16th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunesis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iv, Lp purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aisling Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 7,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

