Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sunrun reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $90,277.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,339,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,623,399.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 146,708 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $2,315,052.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,665,881 shares of company stock valued at $48,755,482 and have sold 298,599 shares valued at $5,868,100. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,946,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after buying an additional 1,757,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,019,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,246,000 after buying an additional 306,011 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 963,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

