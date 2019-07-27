Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHO. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

