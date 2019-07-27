SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 439.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $66.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.