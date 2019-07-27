Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.76

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and traded as high as $19.12. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 1,646 shares trading hands.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

