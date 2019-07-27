SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surmodics continues to gain from core Medical Devices unit which witnessed significant contribution from its SurVeil agreement with Abbott. Management anticipates this segment to see double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2019. Strong sales of the company’s clinical components drove the IVD segment. Management is also optimistic about the ongoing TRANSCEND enrollment. Additionally, the company expects CE mark for SurVeil and other regulatory nods in the near future. The company’s FDA 510 (k) clearance for its Sublime guide sheath for radial access also buoys optimism. Meanwhile, lowered revenue guidance for fiscal 2019 and rising operating expenses remain concerns. the company’s drug-coated balloons face stiff competition in the niche space. Surmodics has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

Get SurModics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SurModics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of SurModics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

SurModics stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $546.96 million, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95. SurModics has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. Research analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $204,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $631,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 805,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in SurModics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 331,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SurModics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SurModics by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SurModics during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SurModics (SRDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.