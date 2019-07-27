Synereo Market Capitalization Tops $1.71 Million (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Synereo has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Synereo has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synereo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Synereo Profile

Synereo (AMP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synereo is hyperspace.app. The official message board for Synereo is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Synereo Token Trading

Synereo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN LATOKEN LATOKEN Bittrex Upbit HItBTC Fubt.top (China). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synereo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synereo using one of the exchanges listed above.

