TaaS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $261.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $261.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00010102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00293715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.01586444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00118922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023858 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000606 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

