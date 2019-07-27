Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $110.78

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and traded as high as $109.40. Talktalk Telecom Group shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 726,513 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talktalk Telecom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121.60 ($1.59).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Talktalk Telecom Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

About Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

