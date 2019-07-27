Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TALO. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NYSE TALO opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.24. Talos Energy had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $178.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Talos Energy by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

