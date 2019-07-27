Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,662 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.53. 15,241,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,735,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair lowered Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

